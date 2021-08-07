STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM asks Sindhu to roll out badminton academy work

Officials handed over a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh to PV Sindhu on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh Government.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitates Olympic bronze medal winner PV Sindhu at the Secretariat on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: PV Sindhu, ace shuttler and Bronze medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, along with her family members called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his chamber at the Secretariat on Friday.The Chief Minister felicitated the badminton player and congratulated her on her performance at the Tokyo Olympics. 

He also urged Sindhu to get the ball rolling on the proposed badminton academy in Visakhapatnam soon so that more youngsters can be nurtured just like her. She assured that work on the badminton academy in Vizag would commence soon.Officials handed over a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh to PV Sindhu on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh Government.Speaking to mediapersons, Sindhu recalled that she met the Chief Minister and took his blessings before leaving for the Olympics. 

Stating that the State Government is taking good initiatives to encourage sportspersons, she said, providing 2 per cent quota for sports personnel in employment was a great initiative by the government. “Similarly, the YSR Puraskar awarded to players excelling at state and national levels will also help many athletes and sportspersons to come forward and give their best,” she added. 

