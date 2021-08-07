STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polavaram hydel power plant tunnel works begin

The officials have also chalked out a plan to expedite the works related to the 960 MW hydel power plant and complete it within the stipulated time.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to extend Rs 10 lakh additional package to displaced families of the Polavaram Irrigation Project. A decision to this effect was taken by the State cabinet, which met on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This will cause an additional cost of Rs 550 crore to the government. The decision was taken to fulfill the assurance given by Jagan Mohan Reddy to the displaced people of the Polavaram project.

Meanwhile, APGENCO and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) launched excavation works of the critical pressure tunnels of Polavaram hydroelectric power station on Friday. The officials have also chalked out a plan to expedite the works related to the 960 MW hydel power plant and complete it within the stipulated time.

According to information, the Water Resources Department is overseeing the excavation works during the construction of the Polavaram Hydroelectric Power Station, while the APGENCO officials will oversee the excavation of the key pressure tunnels and all other works related to the plant. 

Polavaram HEP station will have 12 units of 80 MW each. This means 12 vertical Kaplan turbines will be used for which 12 tunnels are to be dug. Each tunnel will be 145 metres long and 9 metres deep. Each tunnel will have a generator transformer of 100 MW capacity. A 206 metre long and 294 metre wide approach channel will also be dug, the officials said. 

In view of this, MEIL has expedited the construction works. Each of the 12 units will have 331 cusecs of water discharge capacity and can produce 2,308.41 million units of power. A total of 24 gates with 12 intake gates, three stop log gates and 12 pressure tunnels are to be constructed.

APGENCO Superintending Engineer S Seshareddy, Executive Engineers A Somayya, C Hanuma and Y Bhimadhana Rao, Water Resources EE Panduranga Rao, MEIL vice-president Rangarajan, general manager Muddu Krishna, assistant GM Kranti Kumar, and coordinator Tagore Chand were present on the occasion.

