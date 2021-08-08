STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to credit Rs 200 crore to weavers

The money will be transferred as part of the Nethanna Nestham scheme, under which each beneficiary will get Rs 24,000 a year, which is aimed at giving the required hand-holding to the community.

Weavers, Weaving, Textile, Handlooms

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Asserting that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is making every initiative to increase the living standards of weavers, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Nethanna Nestham scheme, under which each beneficiary will get Rs 24,000 a year, is aimed at giving the required hand-holding to the community.

Apart from the said scheme, weavers are benefited under schemes like Ammavodi, fees reimbursement, Aarogyasree and they will be able to meet their needs and pave way to the future of their children, he said while participating in the National Handlooms Day celebrations here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that the government is all set to credit Rs 200 crore to the beneficiary weavers under YSR Nethanna Nestham on August 10.  He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, keeping the promise made to the weavers, will credit the amount directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries for the third consecutive year.

