Andhra Pradesh Covid infections come down below 2,000 mark

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged less than 1,908 new Covid infections from 80,000-odd samples tested in the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections past 19.80 lakh. With the recoveries higher than the fresh cases, the active cases came down when compared to Friday. The number of samples tested so far in the State went past 2.51 crore.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari reported the highest of 438 new infections taking its overall tally past 2.80 lakh, the highest of all the 13 districts.

Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna reported more than 200 new cases while six districts logged less than 100 cases with the lowest of 26 in Kurnool. The new infections were lesser in numbers with the steep fall of fresh cases reported in Chittoor, Nellore and Visakhapatnam.

In all, six districts reported a lesser number of cases, when compared to Friday. The recoveries stood at more than 2,100, taking the overall recoveries past 19.46 lakh. The active cases came down to 20,375 from Friday’s more than 20,500.

Though the overall caseload came down, six districts reported an increase in active cases. East Godavari has the highest of 3,437 active cases while six districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 204 in Vizianagaram. 23 more persons have succumbed to the virus taking the overall fatalities past 13,500.