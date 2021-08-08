Andhra Pradesh gets 106 MW renewable power units in first 4 months of fiscal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state has added 106 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy units in the first four months of the financial year 2021-22 (FY22) to its generation capacity, according to the latest report by New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation (NREDCAP) Ltd. The latest addition takes the state’s cumulative renewable capacity to 8,800 MW.

According to the report by the NREDCAP, 103 MW of the 106 MW added this fiscal account for solar power and the remaining a small hydro generation unit. A total of six units have been commissioned since April 1, 2021, of which five are ground-mounted solar plants and one is a small hydro unit.

Month-wise, the state saw 76.5 MW capacity (solar) plants being commissioned in April, 3 MW (small hydro) in May, 23.5 MW (solar) in June, and 3 MW (solar) in July. Two of the five solar units commissioned are a part of Anantapur Ultra Mega Solar Park-I.

AP is a renewable energy-rich state with wind power occupying the largest share of 4,083.57 MW in the total renewable capacity followed by solar energy at 4,121 MW. Small hydro projects account for 105.6 MW, biomass for 171.25 MW, biomass energy co-generation for 65.45 MW, co-generation with bagasse for 207 MW, municipal solid waste for 6.15 MW, and industrial waste for 40.01 MW.