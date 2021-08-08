STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh gets 106 MW renewable power units in first 4 months of fiscal

The latest addition takes Andhra Pradesh’s cumulative renewable capacity to 8,800 MW.

Published: 08th August 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Solar Panels in a field

Representational Image (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state has added 106 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy units in the first four months of the financial year 2021-22 (FY22) to its generation capacity, according to the latest report by New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation (NREDCAP) Ltd. The latest addition takes the state’s cumulative renewable capacity to 8,800 MW.

According to the report by the NREDCAP, 103 MW of the 106 MW added this fiscal account for solar power and the remaining a small hydro generation unit. A total of six units have been commissioned since April 1, 2021, of which five are ground-mounted solar plants and one is a small hydro unit.

Month-wise, the state saw 76.5 MW capacity (solar) plants being commissioned in April, 3 MW (small hydro) in May, 23.5 MW (solar) in June, and 3 MW (solar) in July.  Two of the five solar units commissioned are a part of Anantapur Ultra Mega Solar Park-I. 

AP is a renewable energy-rich state with wind power occupying the largest share of 4,083.57 MW in the total renewable capacity followed by solar energy at 4,121 MW. Small hydro projects account for 105.6 MW, biomass for 171.25 MW, biomass energy co-generation for 65.45 MW, co-generation with bagasse for 207 MW, municipal solid waste for 6.15 MW, and industrial waste for 40.01 MW.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Renewable Energy New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation NREDCAP Solar power Wind power Renewable Energy
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp