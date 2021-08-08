STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Government digging its own grave, no need to destablise it, says BJP

YSRC minister Perni Nani had earlier alleged that the BJP is dreaming to have a saffron-clad chief minister in Andhra Pradesh after toppling his government.

Published: 08th August 2021 10:45 AM

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after YSRC minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) alleged that the BJP is dreaming to have a saffron-clad leader as the chief minister after toppling the YSRC government, the saffron party leaders came down heavily on the ruling party on Saturday.

While State party chief Somu Veerraju wondered if the minister’s comments were blessings or made in distress, State co-incharge Sunil Dedodhar claimed that there was no need for his party to topple the government which is headed by a chief minister who isn’t aware as to when the latter’s bail would be cancelled.

“We don’t know if the minister gave his blessings by alleging that the BJP wanted a saffron-clad leader as the CM of AP or said so out of worry for their government, but we are a party which works for the public and their interests. We hold the governments accountable, but do not destabilise them as alleged,” said Somu Veerraju at a party programme in Vijayawada.

Sunil Deodhar, on the other hand, tweeted that the YSRC government was “digging its own grave” by pushing the State into a debt trap.

“There is no need for us to topple the government and it is not our intention. With a CM whose bail can be cancelled at any time, and in situation where you are unable to raise more loans and are pushing the people into a debt trap, you have kept a grave readily dug for yourselves,” he said, addressing Perni Nani.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao alleged that the YSRC was following the failed drama script of the TDP. “Unable to manage the state even with loans, the CM wants to divert the attention by blaming the Centre. Following the failed drama script of the TDP indicates how YSRC’s frustration is at its peak.” 

