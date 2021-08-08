Kadapa youth's passion for making portraits with Rubik’s Cubes

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: Rubik’s Cubes have been puzzling people for decades. But L Narasimha Sri Charan found his calling in them. For him, they aren’t just a hobby that brought him fame, but a passion a s he shares his knowledge with others online and offline.

Charan, a 22-year-old engineer by profession from Kadapa town, has also found fame by creating mosaic portraits with Rubik’s Cubes. His efforts gained him entry in Guinness Book of Records, India Book of Records, and twice in Asia Book of Records.

Charan developed interest in the world of puzzles, while pursuing his BTech in 2015. Initially, he asked his friends to teach him how to solve a Rubik’s Cube. Later, he turned to internet to understand the intricacies that go behind in mastering Rubik’s Cubes.

Today, he takes seconds to solve a cube: 3/3 cube in 20 seconds; 2/2 cube in six seconds; and pyramid cube in five seconds. He claims to have solved 25 different types of Rubik’s Cube puzzles. “There are different methods to solve the puzzles.”

He teaches his trade to 70 people of varied age groups. On his sister’s wedding, he created a mosaic portrait. On July 8, he prepared a portrait of late CM YSR using 650 Rubik’s Cubes; on July 30, he made another portrait of actor Sonu Sood with 650 cubes in 15 hours.

He now owns a start-up Sri Charan’s Cube Mosaics that creates customised mosaics. On May 5, 2019, along with other members of his club, he prepared a ‘Save Tigers’ mosaic, which earned him an entry into Guinness Book of Records. He solved Rubik’s Cube puzzles online in record time, which earned him entry into the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.