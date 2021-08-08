Making YouTube videos changed her life overnight

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Life took a sudden turn two years ago for 30-year-old visually challenged Boddu Naga Lakshmi, when she began making YouTube videos. From a stage where she was dependent on her social security pension, she ascended to a point where she started contributing a part of her revenue for social service.

Hailing from Varikuntapadu mandal in Nellore district, Lakshmi is the younger daughter of Krishna Reddy. Born and brought up in an agricultural family, she along with her siblings led an impoverished life.

Life turned a full circle when Adi Reddy, Lakshmi’s younger brother started a YouTube channel named ‘Movie Cric News’. His sister Lakshmi gave Adi Rs 50,000 to start the channel which changed his fate. He is married is to Bondala Kavitha hailing from Prakasam district.

Naga Lakshmi began making videos for another YouTube channel she started with the support of Adi Reddy named ‘Kavitha Naga Vlogs’ in September 2020. The first video uploaded by them received a huge response.

Now, the channel has 1.5 lakh subscribers and 50 per cent of the viewers are above 45, 30 to 45 per cent are middle-aged, and 10 per cent are youngsters.

Kavitha, Adi Reddy’s wife has been a big support in making videos with Naga Lakshmi. Both she and Kavitha made 89 videos, which received huge comments from various parts of the State.

The bond between Naga Lakshmi and her sister-in-law Kavitha has been attracting viewers to their channel.

She received plaudits from across the country when Lakshmi donated her five-month social security pension, Rs 15,000, to Sood Charity Foundation. She has attracted social media attention with her donation to Sood Charity Foundation.

“Actor Sonu Sood tweeted about this and appreciated me. Immediately, I made another four videos, which received huge response and viewership,” she said. Lakshmi’s left eye is completely blind, while there is 5 per cent visibility in her right eye. After completing Class 5, she started supporting her family. She also worked as a farm labourer as a child.

“I heard that some of the specially-abled are taking the extreme step unable to live with their disability. We are stronger than normal people and can do anything in life,” Lakshmi added. Lakshmi donates a major part of her earnings from ‘Kavitha Naga Vlogs’ to service activities.

“Recently she donated Rs 25,000 each to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Sood Charity Foundation when an Oxygen plant was inaugurated in Atmakur. She has provided sports kits worth Rs 60,000 to youngsters in her village. Lakshmi has donated Rs 25,000 to an old age home in Kovur," Lakshmi’s brother Adi said.