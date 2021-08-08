STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Negligence of  O2 distributor led to 23 deaths at Tirupati Ruia Hospital, HC told

On July 13, hearing a PIL regarding Ruia hospital deaths, a division bench of Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya directed the Andhra Pradesh government to file a detailed affidavit.

Published: 08th August 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Saturday submitted an affidavit on the cause of deaths in SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati on May 10 to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The reports submitted by the Chittoor district collector and authorities of SVR Ruia Government General Hospital to the government were also submitted to the High Court along with the affidavit.

The affidavit submitted by principal secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal maintained that negligence of  Sri Bharat Pharma and Medical Oxygen Distributor, who supplies oxygen to the hospital, led to the death of Covid patients in Ruia hospital.  

It was further explained that due to the contractor’s negligence, oxygen could not be supplied to the hospital, which led to an emergency situation and 23 patients died. Holding the contractor responsible, an FIR was registered against him by the police, the government informed the court in the affidavit. It further said families of the victims were paid Rs 10 lakh each as ex gratia.

On May 10 night,  eleven patients died  after oxygen supply was disrupted for some time at the SVR Ruia Government Hospital.  District Collector M Hari Narayanan, who rushed to the hospital at that time, officially confirmed that 11 lives were lost as an oxygen tanker coming to the hospital from Chennai in Tamil Nadu was delayed.

Later, in the report submitted to the government, the collector, quoting hospital authorities, explained that 23 people had lost life and 12 of them died later due to complications due to the delayed oxygen supply. 

Following the incident,  TDP leader and former SAAP chairman PR Mohan filed a Public Interest Litigation seeking action against those responsible for “40 plus deaths” in SVR Ruia Government Hospital due to shortage of oxygen.

On July 13, hearing the petition, a division bench of Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya directed the State government to file a detailed affidavit.

What’s in the affidavit 

Due to the contractor’s negligence, the oxygen could not be supplied to the hospital, which led to an emergency situation and 23 patients died. An FIR was registered against O2 distributor. Families of the victims were paid Rs 10 lakh each as ex gratia

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Ruia Hospital deaths SVR Ruia Hospital Oxygen crisis Covid 19 Covid second wave Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh Tirupati
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp