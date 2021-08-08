Negligence of  O2 distributor led to 23 deaths at Tirupati Ruia Hospital, HC told

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Saturday submitted an affidavit on the cause of deaths in SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati on May 10 to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The reports submitted by the Chittoor district collector and authorities of SVR Ruia Government General Hospital to the government were also submitted to the High Court along with the affidavit.

The affidavit submitted by principal secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal maintained that negligence of Sri Bharat Pharma and Medical Oxygen Distributor, who supplies oxygen to the hospital, led to the death of Covid patients in Ruia hospital.

It was further explained that due to the contractor’s negligence, oxygen could not be supplied to the hospital, which led to an emergency situation and 23 patients died. Holding the contractor responsible, an FIR was registered against him by the police, the government informed the court in the affidavit. It further said families of the victims were paid Rs 10 lakh each as ex gratia.

On May 10 night, eleven patients died after oxygen supply was disrupted for some time at the SVR Ruia Government Hospital. District Collector M Hari Narayanan, who rushed to the hospital at that time, officially confirmed that 11 lives were lost as an oxygen tanker coming to the hospital from Chennai in Tamil Nadu was delayed.

Later, in the report submitted to the government, the collector, quoting hospital authorities, explained that 23 people had lost life and 12 of them died later due to complications due to the delayed oxygen supply.

Following the incident, TDP leader and former SAAP chairman PR Mohan filed a Public Interest Litigation seeking action against those responsible for “40 plus deaths” in SVR Ruia Government Hospital due to shortage of oxygen.

On July 13, hearing the petition, a division bench of Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya directed the State government to file a detailed affidavit.

