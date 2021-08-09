STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idols vandalised, temple panel keeps mum for a week

Though the incident had occurred a few days ago, the temple priest lodged a complaint only on Sunday after the news of the issue spread.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Police have launched a search for unidentified miscreants, who had vandalized the idols of Padmanabha Swamy Temple near Karakavalasa village Jalumuru mandal of Srikakulam district. Though the incident had occurred a few days ago, the temple priest lodged a complaint only on Sunday after the news of the issue spread.

A few days ago, the idols of Saraswati Devi, Mahisasura Mardhini and Lord Ganesh on the temple premises were found vandalised when the priest went to perform the daily puja. He reported the matter to the temple committee. The committee, however, reportedly did not take the issue seriously, as CCTV cameras were not installed as directed by the State government.

But, when the issue went viral on social media, the temple priest approached the police. Srikakulam SP Amit Bardhar, DSP M Mahendra along with other investigators visited the scene and collected evidence. TDP and BJP leaders also visited the temple and demanded the police to arrest the vandals at the earliest.

Srikakulam DSP M Mahendra said”We received the complaint today only and have taken up the investigation.”

