150 participants allowed to take part in public gatherings

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued fresh guidelines on gatherings and congregations in view of the pandemic. According to orders issued by Principal Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal, a maximum of 150 participants are allowed to take part in gatherings, including weddings and those of religious in nature. All the participants must mandatorily comply with Covid appropriate behaviour by wearing masks, frequent hand sanitisation and maintaining social distance.

In public places or venues wherever there are fixed seats the alternate seats should be kept vacant; those without fixed seating, the arrangement should be made by maintaining a distance of five feet between the seats.

Any violation of the mentioned guidelines is liable for action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the IPC along with other applicable laws. Collectors, commissioners of police and SP were asked to enforce these orders scrupulously till September 30.