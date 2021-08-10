STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 electrocuted while rescuing tipper driver at Kannikapuram village

C Dorababu and his cousin C Jyotish, who live in neighbouring houses, came out and found Manoj hanging from the tipper cabin.

Published: 10th August 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR:  In a freak mishap, a 23-yearold youth and his teenage cousin died when they went to rescue a tipper driver, who was electrocuted at Kannikapuram village in Palasamudram mandal on Monday morning. According to police, Manoj (25) of Peddakaluva village in Gangadhara Nellore mandal was electrocuted when the tipper cargo box accidentally came in contact with overhead high-tension power cables while he was unloading gravel at the house of one Chinnabba Naidu. The tipper tyres burst causing a loud bang due to the impact of powerful electric shock.

C Dorababu and his cousin C Jyotish, who live in neighbouring houses, came out and found Manoj hanging from the tipper cabin. They immediately rushed to his rescue unaware that he was electrocuted. In the process, the duo were also electrocuted. Dorababu was looking for a job after completing his engineering degree, while Jyotish was a second year engineering student.

“Dorababu and Jyotish were good friends. They rushed to the rescue of the driver without observing that the tipper cargo box got entangled in power cables.

It was very unfortunate that we lost both of them,” said Balaji Naidu, father of Dorababu, breaking down in tears. Chittoor West Circle Inspector Srinivasulu visited the village. The bodies were sent for postmortem. A case has been registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electrocuted
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp