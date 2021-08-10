2 electrocuted while rescuing tipper driver at Kannikapuram village

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: In a freak mishap, a 23-yearold youth and his teenage cousin died when they went to rescue a tipper driver, who was electrocuted at Kannikapuram village in Palasamudram mandal on Monday morning. According to police, Manoj (25) of Peddakaluva village in Gangadhara Nellore mandal was electrocuted when the tipper cargo box accidentally came in contact with overhead high-tension power cables while he was unloading gravel at the house of one Chinnabba Naidu. The tipper tyres burst causing a loud bang due to the impact of powerful electric shock.

C Dorababu and his cousin C Jyotish, who live in neighbouring houses, came out and found Manoj hanging from the tipper cabin. They immediately rushed to his rescue unaware that he was electrocuted. In the process, the duo were also electrocuted. Dorababu was looking for a job after completing his engineering degree, while Jyotish was a second year engineering student.

“Dorababu and Jyotish were good friends. They rushed to the rescue of the driver without observing that the tipper cargo box got entangled in power cables.

It was very unfortunate that we lost both of them,” said Balaji Naidu, father of Dorababu, breaking down in tears. Chittoor West Circle Inspector Srinivasulu visited the village. The bodies were sent for postmortem. A case has been registered.