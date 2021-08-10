GMC chief warns of action against violators of Covid-19 norms 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to check the spread of Covid-19 in Guntur, GMC officials are taking stern action against violators of Covid-19 regulations. From last week, the number of Covid-19 positive cases is increasing gradually. In order to contain the virus spread, the officials are notifying containment zones in the areas where more Covid-19 positive cases are being recorded. Containment zones are notified in a few areas in Brodipet and Old Guntur and barricades are arranged to restrict movement of people.

On the other hand, special teams have been set up to conduct face mask drives in various parts of the city. Those who do not wear face masks are penalised. Strict action is being taken against the shop owners, hotels, and restaurants for not following Covid-19 norms.

Speaking on the occasion, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Ch Anuradha said that the increase in cases from the last one week is quite alarming. “So we are taking all preventive measures in the city. Announcements are being made through GMC vehicles to increase the awareness in the people regarding Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). Strict action will be taken against those who violate Covid-19 norms. Heavy fines will be imposed especially on those who do not wear face masks.

Special sanitation works are being taken up in all the areas of the city. On this occasion, the GMC commissioner instructed the ward volunteers to trace the positive tested people and their primary contacts and get them tested. People should cooperate with the officials in order to prevent a possible Covid-19 third wave, she appealed.

Medicines Will Be Made Available To All Patients: GGH Superintendent

Guntur: Medicines will be made available to all patients in the hospital, Guntur GGH superintendent Dr Neelam Prabhavati said. She said received complaints from the patients as part of the Spandana programme here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that in the past two weeks, there were complaints on shortage of medicines and steps are being taken to prevent the shortage of medicines. She directed the officials to solve the issues mentioned in the Spandana programme soon. She also instructed the hospital staff to work with sincerity and passion