Jagan asks officials to protect Wakf lands after conducting survey

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials of the Minorities Welfare Department to conduct a detailed study on Wakf lands and take steps to protect them. Reviewing the progress of various initiatives of the department, the Chief Minister asked the officials to construct compound walls for Wakf lands to protect them from encroachments and examine the possibility of constructing them under the MGNREGS.

“Deploy home guards at these sites after construction of compound walls and take advice from experts on utilisation of the lands. Conduct a survey of Wakf assets under the ongoing YSR Jagananna Comprehensive Land Survey,” Jagan said. He also directed them to set up the Wakf Tribunal in Kurnool. They were directed to construct new cemeteries for minorities on a priority basis.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that around 500 acres of Wakf lands were reclaimed from encroachers in the last two years after YSRCP came to power. The officials were told to ensure that honorariums are being paid to imams, muezzin and pastors on time. Officials said new applications were received from imams and muezzin seeking honorariums and the CM asked them to take necessary steps to process them.

The officials proposed a sub plan for minorities and the Chief Minister instructed them to initiate necessary steps to implement it . Implementation of the sub plan will increase funds to the minorities. The officials informed the Chief Minister the progress of construction work of five schools and two hostels coming up at a cost of `75 crore. They were asked to clear pending arrears and complete the project on a priority basis. Further, they were directed to submit a comprehensive report on pending issues in the department.

Jagan asked the officials to focus on upgrading skill sets of students from minority communities and for the purpose, skill development centres being set up across the state should be used. He also sought the details of Urdu University being set up at Kurnool and directed the officials to complete it on a priority basis. He instructed them to transfer the maintenance works of Shadi Khanas to the department.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to discuss with the Finance department on filling up vacancies in the Minority Welfare department. He also agreed to the proposals for construction of Haj Houses in the surroundings of Guntur and Vijayawada. He instructed them to constitute Wakf Committees and Haj Committees at the earliest. At the same time, he asked them to complete Christian Bhavan works.