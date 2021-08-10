STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan asks officials to protect Wakf lands after conducting survey

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials of the Minorities Welfare Department to conduct a detailed study on Wakf lands and take steps to protect them. 

Published: 10th August 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials of the Minorities Welfare Department to conduct a detailed study on Wakf lands and take steps to protect them. Reviewing the progress of various initiatives of the department, the Chief Minister asked the officials to construct compound walls for Wakf lands to protect them from encroachments and examine the possibility of constructing them under the MGNREGS. 

“Deploy home guards at these sites after construction of compound walls and take advice from experts on utilisation of the lands. Conduct a survey of Wakf assets under the ongoing YSR Jagananna Comprehensive Land Survey,” Jagan said. He also directed them to set up the Wakf Tribunal in Kurnool. They were directed to construct new cemeteries for minorities on a priority basis. 

The officials informed the Chief Minister that around 500 acres of Wakf lands were reclaimed from encroachers in the last two years after YSRCP came to power. The officials were told to ensure that honorariums are being paid to imams, muezzin and pastors on time. Officials said new applications were received  from imams and muezzin seeking honorariums and the CM asked them to take necessary steps to process them. 

The officials proposed a sub plan for minorities and the Chief Minister instructed them to initiate necessary steps to implement it . Implementation of the sub plan will increase funds to the minorities. The officials informed the Chief Minister the progress of construction work of five schools and two hostels coming up at a cost of `75 crore. They were asked to clear pending arrears and complete the project on a priority basis. Further, they were directed to submit a comprehensive report on pending issues in the department.

Jagan asked the officials to focus on upgrading skill sets of students from minority communities and for the purpose, skill development centres being set up across the state should be used. He also sought the details of Urdu University being set up at Kurnool and directed  the officials to complete it on a priority basis. He instructed them to transfer the maintenance works of Shadi Khanas to the department.
The Chief Minister instructed the officials to discuss with the Finance department on filling up vacancies in the Minority Welfare department. He also agreed to the proposals for construction of Haj Houses in the surroundings of Guntur and Vijayawada. He instructed them to constitute Wakf Committees and Haj Committees at the earliest. At the same time, he asked them to complete Christian Bhavan works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Wakf lands MGNREGS
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp