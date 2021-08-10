Lower cofferdam diaphragm wall works begin

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Construction of the diaphragm wall of the lower cofferdam of the Polavaram Multipurpose Irrigation Project commenced on Monday by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). The company vice-president Rangarajan commenced the works by performing a special puja.As the construction of the upper cofferdam was nearing completion, the MEIL expedited the work on the lower cofferdam. Another cofferdam will be built downstream of the spillway to ensure the water does not flow back to the Earth Cum Rock Fill dam site. Construction work on the ECRF dam will begin at the end of the year.

The upper cofferdam is expected to be 2,480 meters long and 42.5 meters high. The construction of the entire upper cofferdam with a height of 40 meters was completed. The lower cofferdam will be 1,616 m long and 30.50 m high. Construction of the lower cofferdam, which is 10 meters deep and 1.2 meters wide, is being done in an expeditious manner. MEIL has already completed about 62,730 cubic meters of rock filling work on the lower cofferdam. Water Resources Department DEE MKDV Prasad, MEIL GM Muddu Krishna and AGM Rajesh were present.