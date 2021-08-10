STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oppn blames YSRC for bankruptcy in State

Opposition TDP leaders, met under the leadership of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, blamed the YSRC government for bankruptcy of the State.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP leaders, met under the leadership of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, blamed the YSRC government for bankruptcy of the State. They accused the State government of making debts in violation of the Constitution and FRBM guidelines. Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of committing huge corruption during his father YSR’s rule, they said now he was perpetrating massive financial irregularities by grossly misusing the people’s mandate given to him.

They demanded that the YSRC government take immediate steps and revive the previous regime’s schemes, in order to rescue the handloom sector from an impending crisis. The TDP meeting condemned the negligent attitude of the Jagan regime, and added that the suicide of weaver B Narayana on National Handloom Day itself mirrored the prevailing tragic conditions. 

The leaders opined that it was the immediate duty of the YSRC government to protect the family members of the suicide victim. It was condemnable that YSRC was removing all the benefits given to the weavers ever since it came to power, they alleged.

The TDP leaders passed a resolution at the meeting demanding that the government pass on the welfare benefits to all the handloom workers. The previous TDP regime implemented programmes that gave `50,000 benefits per year to each weaver. The YSRC government cancelled all those programmes and was giving just `24,000, the TDP leaders claimed. 

