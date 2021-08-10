STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Porata committee organises human chain

All party worker unions and Prajasanghala JAC conducted a rally from Saraswati park to GVMC office demanding to save Vizag Steel Plant from privatisation.

Published: 10th August 2021 07:50 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which has been spearheading the agitation against 100 per cent strategic disinvestment of RINL, the corporate entity of VSP, organised a human chain on Monday at Steel Plant Stores Junction to observe “Save India and Save Steel Plant” on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Quit India movement.

Porata committee chairman D Adinarayana said when steel workers wanted to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her visit to Visakhapatnam, they were detained and arrested. Even people’s representatives were not given an opportunity to meet the minister.  He called upon the people to quit the BJP so as to protect national assets. He urged 500 farmers, workers, tenant farmers and agriculture workers’ unions to get ready to launch a united fight against the BJP government. 

All party worker unions and Prajasanghala JAC conducted a rally from Saraswati park to GVMC office demanding to save Vizag Steel Plant from privatisation. CITU State president Ch Narasinga Rao said time has come to save the country from BJP with the spirit of Quit India movement. Stating that the Indian economy was laid on a strong foundation of the public sector, he said the BJP government was destabilising the foundation by privatising the public sector. 

