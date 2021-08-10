STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Smooth-coated otters spotted at Kondakarla Ava lake in Vizag 

Smooth-coated otters locally known as water dogs have been spotted for the first time at Kondakarla Ava of Atchutapuram Mandal in Visakhapatnam. 

Published: 10th August 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Amrutha Kosuru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Smooth-coated otters locally known as water dogs have been spotted for the first time at Kondakarla Ava of Atchutapuram Mandal in Visakhapatnam. A survey was initiated, a few months ago, by the East Coast Conservation Team and Green Paw to document the presence of the threatened mammals in Visakhapatnam, at Kondakarla Ava lake. The social and sign survey conducted at Kondakarla Ava lake, recorded indirect evidence of otters and their conflict with fishermen. 

The team led by Pranav also conducted a camera trap exercise that captured the first photographic evidence of otters in the city. This was the first-ever photographic record of a Smooth-Coated otter in Visakhapatnam district and North Andhra Pradesh. 

Speaking to TNIE, Pranav Tamarapallim, the founder of ECCT and Project Manager of Green Paw explained, “Citizens of Kondakarla and surrounding villages were very supportive of the study and provided prompt information and help.

Citizens showed fascination about the fishing skills and abilities of otters and their smartness.” He also said that fishermen enthusiastically explained how good swimmers the otters are. The fishermen told us that they call them “Neeti Pilli” in Telugu, which translates to water cat while otters are called “Yeti kukka” in Godavari and Krishna river delta, which translates to river dogs.  While they enjoy seeing the otters once in a while, the fishermen also complain about losses they incur because of them.

 Fishermen’s Enemy

“The otters not only destroy the traditional fishing traps of fishermen but they also steal the fish.  Besides loss of fish, they damage traps Some fishermen even hold a grudge against the otters and try to harm them. Because of the conflict, otters have become completely nocturnal in this habitat to avoid any sort of human interaction,” Pranav explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smooth-coated otters water dogs Kondakarla Ava
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp