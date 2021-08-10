STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Start of projects sans EC irks Nat’l Green Tribunal

The tribunal gave two weeks for filing written submissions and announced that order will be uploaded on or before September 30. 

Published: 10th August 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal constituted a joint committee comprising State and Central government officials to look into the matter.

The National Green Tribunal constituted a joint committee comprising State and Central government officials to look into the matter. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal on Monday reserved its orders after completing the hearing on the petitions filed accusing violations of rules in Polavaram, Purushothapatnam and Pattiseema projects.The tribunal gave two weeks for filing written submissions and announced that order will be uploaded on or before September 30. 

Earlier during the hearing, the tribunal reportedly expressed ire over lack of action against the officials responsible for constructions without environmental clearances. It is said to have asked the government as to what measures were initiated when submergence took place due to Polavaram cofferdam construction.
Further, it has reportedly observed that people will lose all if their houses are inundated. It also pulled up the Central Pollution Control Board and Ministry of Environment for lack of action against violations. It questioned if the officials who went for inspections, failed to do so and wondered how the government itself can take up projects without environmental clearances. 

One of the petitioners, P Pulla Rao, said though damage was being caused in the villages upstream Polavaram project during construction of cofferdam, no action was taken to ensure people living upstream were not subjected to any losses.

Sravan Kumar, counsel for other petitioners, requested the tribunal to direct the APPCB to pay `2.4 crore as environmental compensation should be paid to the farmers who lost their lands and sources of income. Senior Advocate Venkata Ramani, appearing for the State government, informed the Tribunal that the government is ready to pay environmental compensation as recommended by the committee, but sought some time for depositing the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Polavaram Purushothapatnam Pattiseema
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp