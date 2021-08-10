Start of projects sans EC irks Nat’l Green Tribunal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal on Monday reserved its orders after completing the hearing on the petitions filed accusing violations of rules in Polavaram, Purushothapatnam and Pattiseema projects.The tribunal gave two weeks for filing written submissions and announced that order will be uploaded on or before September 30.

Earlier during the hearing, the tribunal reportedly expressed ire over lack of action against the officials responsible for constructions without environmental clearances. It is said to have asked the government as to what measures were initiated when submergence took place due to Polavaram cofferdam construction.

Further, it has reportedly observed that people will lose all if their houses are inundated. It also pulled up the Central Pollution Control Board and Ministry of Environment for lack of action against violations. It questioned if the officials who went for inspections, failed to do so and wondered how the government itself can take up projects without environmental clearances.

One of the petitioners, P Pulla Rao, said though damage was being caused in the villages upstream Polavaram project during construction of cofferdam, no action was taken to ensure people living upstream were not subjected to any losses.

Sravan Kumar, counsel for other petitioners, requested the tribunal to direct the APPCB to pay `2.4 crore as environmental compensation should be paid to the farmers who lost their lands and sources of income. Senior Advocate Venkata Ramani, appearing for the State government, informed the Tribunal that the government is ready to pay environmental compensation as recommended by the committee, but sought some time for depositing the same.