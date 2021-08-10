STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State sees 1,413 new Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths

The daily recoveries stood at 1,795 which took the total number of cured to 19,50,623 at a rate of 98.2 percent.

Covid testing, covid

Representational image (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Covid positivity rate on Monday stood at just 2.6 per cent as Andhra Pradesh recorded only 1,413 cases from 54,455 sample tests performed in 24 hours ending Monday 9 am.According to the latest bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Monday, the cumulative number of positives in the State rose to 19,83,721. East Godavari reported the highest number of new cases (458) followed by Nellore (207), Chittoor (201) and Krishna (112). The remaining districts saw a growth of below hundred each with Kurnool reporting the lowest of just 9; Anantapur and Vizianagaram reported 16 new cases each. 

The daily recoveries stood at 1,795 which took the total number of cured to 19,50,623 at a rate of 98.2 percent. With another 18 fatalities reported, the toll increased to 13,549. Chittoor had five fresh fatalities, Krishna three, East Godavari, Guntur, SPS Nellore and Prakasam two each and Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam one each in a day. Vizianagaram is the only district that did not report any Covid-19 deaths in the last 10 days and also has the lowest number of 216 active cases in the State.

