TS didn’t heed KRMB directions: Centre in RS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prahalad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, said the Telangana government didn’t heed the directions of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) w to stop further release of water for generation of power from Srisaialm Left Power House, Nagarjuna Sagar dam and Pulichintala project. In a written reply to a question from YSRC MP V Viajasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the minister said though the KRMB has asked Telangana government to comply with the water release order issued by it, the same was not followed. The KRMB has written two letters, one on June 17 and again on July 15.

Prahalad Singh explained that in response to the letter from the KRMB on July 15, director (hydel) TSGENCO on July 16 in a letter informed that they are following the instructions of the Telangana government in generation of hydroelectric power, following which the KRMB wrote a letter to the Telangana government asking it comply with its water release orders.

In another question raised by Vijayasai, coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi said requests for allotment of coal mines were received from RINL. Rabodhi OCP coal mine was allotted to RINL and directions were issued to the nominated authority on December 16, 2019 to execute the allotment order. Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee has granted in-principle approval for the strategic scale of RINL.