TS skips meet, AP agrees to file info soon  

AP officials say they will submit details sought by KRMB, GRMB for timely implementation of gazette notification

Published: 10th August 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday informed the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) that it would soon submit the details sought by both the boards for timely implementation of the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti on July 15.At the same time, the State informed the boards that it will approach the Centre seeking some modifications on the clause of the notification and list of the projects under the schedules. 

The 10th (emergency) meeting of GRMB and the 13th (emergency) meeting of KRMB were held in Hyderabad on Monday. The agenda of the meeting was timely implementation of the actionable clauses 1(e), 1(g), 1(j), 1(k), 1(l), 2 (a), 2 (b), 2 (d), 2 (e), 2 (f) and 2 (g) of the Gazette notification.  

However, the Telangana government did not attend the meeting. Under clause 2(a) of the notification, the GRMB and KRMB have to approve and put in place an organisation structure within 30 days from the date of the notification, for which the two States have to comply with clause (1) of the notification. With regard to clause 1(l), deposition of the seed money, Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Engineer-In-Chief (Water Resources), representing Andhra Pradesh, informed both the boards that the matter is under examination of the State government. On the other clauses of the notification, they informed the chairmen that they will submit the information within a month in respect of those projects for which they have no reservations. 

Regarding deployment of CISF as per clause 1(e) of the notification, they said the matter has been taken up with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, which in turn took it up with the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The chairmen of both the boards state that AP and Telangana and the departments concerned are duty bound to extend their unreserved cooperation to the boards towards implementation of the various clauses of the notification in letter and spirit and as per the timeline prescribed under these clauses in the best interest of both the States.  

What AP says 
Seed money: Matter is under examination of the state govt
CISF security: matter has been taken up with the MoJS, which in turn took it up with the MHA 
Other clauses:  Will submit info within a month in respect of those projects for which they have no reservations

