Admissions to Intermediate courses in Andhra Pradesh from August 13

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has directed the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) to implement an online admission procedure for Intermediate courses for the academic year 2021-22.

BIE Secretary V Ramakrishna on Tuesday issued a notification for online admission into Intermediate courses, both in general and vocational streams in various colleges for the academic year 2021-2022.

The details of the registration process and the subsequent procedure is available on the website of BIE AP https://bie. ap.gov.in as “Online Admissions 2021-22 (APOASIS) user manual”.

According to the first phase of the schedule of online admission registration, admissions for the two-year Intermediate courses, both in general and vocational streams commences from August 13 and the last date for registration is August 23.

The registration and processing fee towards online application are as follows: OC / BC - Rs 100 per student; SC & ST / PH - Rs 50 per student.

A facility has been given for change of group by sliding. Help-line centres at the district and college levels are provided and students are encouraged to avail the facilities for the admission process. The students/ parents can clarify their queries relating to admissions by contacting toll free no.1800 274 9868 round the clock, according to a note.