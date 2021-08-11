STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra government to issue migration certificate to class 10 students

Upon online application, the migration certificate shall be made available on the DPE website only up to 30 days from the date of the student’s application.

For representational purposes (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With an intention to make it convenient for the Class 10 students, who wish to go to the neighbouring states to pursue their higher education, the State government has decided to issue a Migration Certificate. The certificate shall be issued to those who pay Rs 80, along with the class 10 examination fee. Upon application, a colour copy of the migration certificate shall be handed over to the students by the principals of concerned schools.

Students may apply offline only till Sept 5 this year, post which, students who wish to get the certificate may apply online to the office of the Director of Public Examinations (DPE). The provision shall be applicable not only to those who have cleared class 10 in 2021, but also to students who cleared in previous years. It may be noted that, upon online application, the migration certificate shall be made available on the DPE website only up to 30 days from the date of the student’s application.

