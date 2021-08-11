Andhra HC slams Centre for not filing fund details

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed its ire on the Central for not furnishing details of the funds provided to Andhra Pradesh since 2014, in spite of being ordered to do so. At one point of time, Justice B Devanand was ready to issue orders to have the secretary, ministry of rural development and panchayat raj, appear in person before the court.

However, on the repeated request of assistant solicitor general N Harinath Reddy, the judge issued orders directing the Centre to file an affidavit with regard to funds given to the State under MGNREGS from 2014 by the next hearing and posted the matter to August 17.

However, he made it clear that in case an affidavit is not filed, the secretary concerned will be asked to appear in person. On Tuesday, when the case came up for hearing again, the Centre submitted a memorandum to the court, but the details sought by the court were not there.