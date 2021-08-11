Andhra officials told to make village sanitation drive a grand success

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department Commissioner M Girija Shankar has called upon the employees of the department to put sincere efforts into conducting the ‘Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam’, which aims at maintaining hygiene in villages. He said that the programme is the brainchild of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the one-day training session of district resource persons in the Panchayat Raj Department office at Tadepalli, near here, on Tuesday, the Commissioner, while recalling that sanitation drive taken up on a pilot basis in villages in the initial days of the outbreak of Covid was successful, asserted that the Swachha Sankalpam is the continuation of the programme.

Underscoring the need to sensitise villagers on segregation of dry and wet waste, he said that required soak pits should be arranged in villages. Speaking on the occasion, Swachha Andhra Corporation managing director Sampath Kumar said that the sanitation drive “Manam Mana Parisubratha” implemented by the State government in 1,320 villages got several awards at the national level. “Taking spirit from the same, we are taking up the Swachh Sankalpam programme,” he said.