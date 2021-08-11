British envoy, commerce chamber discuss trade with Andhra 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: British Deputy High Commissioner for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Andrew Fleming and State Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation office-bearers and members on Tuesday discussed the possibility of exploring trade opportunities between the United Kingdom and the State. As Andhra Pradesh has a strong footing in food processing, aqua and textiles sectors, the possibility of exporters from the State setting up operations in the UK was also discussed.

Subject-matter experts from the deputy high commissioner’s office interacted individually with the members of AP Chambers and explained the marketing, finance and partnership support that will be extended to the exporters who wish to do business in the UK. The British envoy has been constantly engaging with the Andhra Pradesh commerce chamber for to explore business collaboration and partnerships. Both the parties agreed to have exclusive sector-specific meetings with stakeholders from different sectors.