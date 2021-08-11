No online classes from August 16: Andhra Education Minister 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has said no online classes, only regular offline classes will be conducted once schools reopen in the State on August 16, strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol. “We have directed all the private school managements not to teach through online mode. Only regular offline classes should be conducted for students of class I to X from August 16,” he asserted.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, he said 95 per cent of teachers in the State have been administered Covid vaccine so far. District collectors have been directed to ensure that the remaining 5 per cent of teachers also get Covid jabs by August 14. There is no change in school timings, he said.

A special drive will be conducted to sanitise schools before reopening. Wearing of masks, maintenance of social distance and other Covid norms will be strictly implemented on school premises to ensure the safety of students, the Education Minister explained.

The private schools across the State had started conducting online classes for students of class 5 to 10 from the first week of July. The education department had explored possibilities for conducting online classes for students of government schools also, but withdrew the proposal due to various reasons.

Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) president S Ramakrishna welcomed the government’s decision to reopen schools on August 16. He pointed out that sanitation staff of government schools have not been paid wages for the last six months. Instead of paying Rs 6,000 as wages per month, several schools informed the sanitation staff that Rs 1,000 would only be paid. Consequently, several staff quit their jobs, he said.

“Maintenance of proper sanitation is difficult without adequate staff. Hence, the government should ensure appointment of adequate staff in schools. A special officer should also be appointed to monitor sanitation in government schools and ensure the safety of students,” he said.