Union Bank sanctions Rs 30 crore loans to MSMEs   

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Amid the pandemic, as many businesses were forced to shut down, Union Bank of India is providing various financial schemes to micro, small and medium enterprises to provide support so they can re-establish themselves, said Chief General Manager Brahmanada Reddy.

Addressing a meeting with local entrepreneurs and industrialists here on Tuesday, he said, the bank has given immense support to industries and businesses by sanctioning substantial Covid-19 relief loans. He also discussed the present situation of the various businesses in the district including rice mills, spinning mills, weaving mills, cold storages, oil mills, stone crushing units of MSMEs. He added that he handed over sanction letters to the tune of Rs 30 crore.