Vijayanagara era temple found in Andhra's Chittoor district

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Archaeologists have discovered a 400-year-old brick temple attached to a 16 pillared mandapa at Nilisanipeta near Papanaidupeta. Built during the Vijayanagara empire in 16th century, the temple, now in ruins, falls on the way to Parasurameswara temple at Gudimallam in Chittoor district.

Dr E Sivanagireddy, a noted archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation, and Tirupati-based heritage activist B V Ramana visited the site on Tuesday and said the temple, decorated with stucco figures, has crumbled into the ground due to lack of proper care and the pillars are in a dilapidated state.

Dr Sivanagireddy said the temple was a temporary resting place for a Parasurameswara idol during his wedding ceremonial procession every year, which stopped after the collapse of the kingdom in 1565 AD. He sensitised the local community about saving the temple and its mandapa carved with the sculptures of Krishna, Narasimha, dancers and musicians.