Andhra Pradesh ex-minister murder: CBI carries out searches at houses of suspect Sunil Kumar

Searches were conducted in the houses of Yerra Gangi Reddy, a close aide of Vivekananda Reddy, former driver Dastagiri, Uma Shankar and Sunil Yadav, their relatives.

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019.

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  CBI sleuths conducted searches in the houses of some suspects including Sunil Kumar, who is currently in CBI custody as part of their investigation into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

They seized some diaries, documents and agricultural implements from the houses. They also questioned bankers and revenue officials from Karnataka. Searches were conducted in the houses of Yerra Gangi Reddy, a close aide of Vivekananda Reddy, former driver Dastagiri, Uma Shankar and Sunil Yadav, their relatives.

In the residence of Sunil Kumar Yadav, they seized a passbook of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank,  diary with contact numbers, checks, visiting cards and an old shirt bundled in another cloth. They also seized farm implements including sickles from the house of Sunil’s uncle’s house in Vennapusa Palli of Anantapur district. Some other valuable documents were also reportedly seized.

All the objectives including farm implements (they are suspected to be used as weapons) are likely to be present in court.  According to sources in the police department, Gangireddy and others are likely to be produced in the court on Thursday.

Later in the day, officials from different banks and revenue officials from Karnataka came to the guest house near Kadapa Central Jail, in twenty vehicles, and they brought various records, expected to be related to various financial transactions by the former minister.

Three SBI officials were reportedly questioned by the CBI officials. YSRC doctors wing state general secretary Dr YS Abhishek Reddy was also questioned. Kiran Yadav, brother of Sunil, said Sunil is innocent and that they are in no way connected to the murder. He accused the CBI of trapping them.

