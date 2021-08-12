Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha inaugurates indoor stadium at RVR college

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The newly constructed indoor stadium was inaugurated by Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha in the RVR & JC College of Engineering premises here on Wednesday. The minister said that games and fitness facilities are essential to develop mental and physical abilities of the students and also enable them to focus on their studies.

She praised the management for providing the sports equipment and gym facilities to the students in the college itself. President Dr R Srinivas said the indoor stadium, constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore, is equipped with various indoor games such as Badminton Court, Table Tennis, Carroms and separate gyms for boys as well as girls.