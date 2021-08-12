STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh officials confident of completing land survey amid COVID-19

The State government has taken up the challenging task of the comprehensive survey to purify the revenue records, thereby avoiding the ever-increasing land disputes.

Published: 12th August 2021

A team of officials led by agriculture officer Anitha have conducted demo classes on the utilisation of drones for spraying fertilisers and pesticides in the fields to farmers especially in villages

Representational image

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite facing issues such as non-availability of required number of drones and the COVID pandemic officials are confident of completing the comprehensive land resurvey 'YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku-Bhoo Raksha', within the stipulated time.

"As the survey is the first of its kind in the country after 100 years, we are taking all necessary steps to complete it on a successful note as the entire nation looks towards Andhra Pradesh," an official said.

The State government has taken up the challenging task of the comprehensive survey to purify the revenue records, thereby avoiding the ever-increasing land disputes. The government kept a target to complete the survey of lands in both rural and urban areas by June, 2023.

To ensure transparency in the mammoth exercise, the State government entered into an MoU with the Survey of India. Though Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the survey in December, 2020, it was yet to pick up momentum due to local bodies elections and the second wave of the  pandemic.

Further, it was learnt that as against the requirement of at least 51 drones to complete the resurvey in time, the Survey of India has allocated only six in view of the Svamitva scheme by the Centre.

However, the officials say that apart from drones, they need to increase the processing capacity. "After surveying with drones, we need to process the maps. So even if we have more drones, we have to enhance the processing capacity," a senior official said.

The official explained that they are making every initiative to expedite the survey to meet the deadline.
Meanwhile, the officials are preparing to issue land ownership cards under the comprehensive land resurvey to all the eligible in 100 villages on August 15 and in 1,000 villages by October 2.

  • December, 2020: Land survey was inaugurated 

  • June, 2023: Deadline 

  • August 15 : Land ownership cards to the eligible in 100 villages

  • October 2: Land ownership cards to the eligible in 1,000 villages by October 2

TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Land Survey Andhra land survey Drones COVID19
