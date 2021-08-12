STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Focus on comfortable darshan for commoners: TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy

Published: 12th August 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

TTD chief YV Subba Reddy

TTD chief YV Subba Reddy. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Senior YSR Congress leader YV Subba Reddy was sworn in as Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees at Bangaru Vakili in Sri Venkateswara temple on Wednesday. TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy administered the oath of office and secrecy to Subba Reddy. It is Subba Reddy’s second consecutive term as the TTD Chairman. 

After assuming charge, Subba Reddy offered prayers at the temple along with his family members. As per tradition and ahead of taking the oath of office as the TTD Chairman, Subba Reddy and his wife visited Sri Bedi Anjaneya temple and Sri Varaha Swamy temple. Subba Reddy vowed to leave no stone unturned to ensure a comfortable darshan for common pilgrims at Tirumala. 

Speaking to the media on the occasion,  Subba Reddy vowed to leave no stone unturned to ensure a comfortable darshan for common pilgrims at Tirumala. The TTD Chairman said he would discuss with officials on resuming issuance of Sarva Darshan tokens at Tirupati, which was stopped in view of COVID. 

Though the previous TTD Trust Board had approved several initiatives, they could not be implemented due to Covid. Steps would be taken to implement all of them for the benefit of pilgrims, he said.

"I am happy and ever grateful to Lord Venkateswara for giving me another opportunity to serve at His Feet. At the same time, I am thankful to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for reposing faith in me and allowing me to continue as the TTD Chairman for the second term," he said. 

Subba Reddy said the Gudiko Gomatha programme was launched in hundreds of temples across the country. Steps will be taken to facilitate Go Puja by devotees in all major temples. All the spiritual and dharmic programmes launched by the TTD for the health and prosperity of humanity in the last two years will be resumed as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

"Offering of Naivedyam made of organic products to Lord Venkateswara  has completed 100 days now and it will be implemented on a permanent basis hereafter," he said, and added that his focus will be on propagation of Hindu Dharma in a big way.

Later in the day, he took part in signing of two MoUs between Sri Venkateswara Goshala of TTD and Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University. 

