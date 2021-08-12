STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Team of Krishna River Management Board inspects Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema Lift Scheme

Since the matter is in the tribunal, member secretary of KRMB DM Raipure said that the findings will only be revealed to the green panel.

Published: 12th August 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

KRMB team members inspect HNSS project in Kurnool on Wednesday

KRMB team members inspect HNSS project in Kurnool on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A three-member committee of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) held a day-long inspection of various components of the proposed Rayalaseema Lift Scheme (RLS) to ascertain if the Andhra Pradesh government has taken up the works in contempt of the National Green Tribunal's earlier order as alleged by Telangana.

Since the matter is in the tribunal, member secretary of KRMB DM Raipure said that the findings will only be revealed to the green panel.

After a lot of back and forth, the board has finally held the inspection as per the direction of the tribunal on Wednesday. AP engineer-in-chief (irrigation) C Narayana Reddy and Kurnool chief engineer (projects) R Muralinatha Reddy accompanied the committee members -  KRMB member secretary DM Raipure and Central Water Commission's LB Muanthang and Darpan Talwar - and explained to them the proceedings at the project site, why the project was conceived and why it is critical for the Rayalaseema region. 

"The NGT has directed us to visit the project. Accordingly, we have seen the project and concluded our inspection. We will submit  a report to the tribunal by August 16. We visited all the components of the project," DM Raipure told the media after inspection.

When asked about the findings, he replied, "Since the matter is in the court, we will submit our findings to the NGT itself."

It may be recalled that the tribunal had given time till Friday for the KRMB to complete the inspection and posted the matter for further hearing on August 16. Raipure said that the report will be submitted by the said date.

ENC Narayana Reddy and CE Muralinatha Reddy took the committee to the initially proposed project site near Muchumarri. "We went to the Muchumarri project site and explained to the committee that we had initially proposed the project there. We informed them why we changed the proposed location to near Pothireddypadu head regulator as the earlier location was not feasible," explained CE R Muralinatha Reddy.

During the visit, the officials explained the ongoing works at the project site were related to investigation of the project, which was permitted by the NGT. They apprised the committee members that they had submitted the detailed project report to CWC and that an application for environmental clearance had been submitted. They added that no works beyond those necessary for investigation were taken up. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT Krishna River Management Board Rayalaseema Lift Scheme
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp