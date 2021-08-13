60 fall ill in Guntur's Kotcherla, medical camp set up

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: About 60 people of Kotcherla village in Ipur mandal in Narasaraopet division were feeling unwell for the past 15 days. As all villagers are suffering from similar symptoms such as fever, cough and splitting headache, the district administration has set up a health camp and conducted Covid-19, typhoid and dengue tests out of which seven have tested positive for typhoid and three for dengue.

The roads and the areas have been sanitised and drinking water samples have also been tested for contamination. District medical and health officer (DM&HO) Dr Yasmin, local MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu visited the village and inspected the special medical camp.

People suffering from high fever have been shifted to Vinukonda, Narasaraopet, and Guntur GGH for better treatment. The DM&HO said the action will be taken on the officials who failed to assess the situation and take swift action.

Tahsildar Koteswara Rao said, “We are suspecting that the cause of the viral fever might be due to consumption of contaminated water. The health camp will not be closed until every last person gets better, he added.