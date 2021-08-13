STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fall of ‘sthambam’: Ashok Gajapati Raju seeks report from temple EO

Ashok Gajapati Raju in his letter to the Sri Ramachandra Swamy temple EO said that if the collapse was due to the wood giving away, it implied there was no periodical quality check mechanism.

Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chairman Ashok Gajapati Raju

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chairman of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple P Ashok Gajapati Raju has sought a report from executive officer MV Surya Kala on the collapse of Dwajasthambam at Sri Ramachandra Swamy temple and the plans to install a new dwajasthambam.

In a letter written to the EO on Thursday, Raju said he came to know about the collapse of the dwajasthambam. He said the reason cited was the wood inside the dwajasthambam giving way because of its age and deterioration.

He said this implied that there was no periodical quality check mechanism.

“If the quality check mechanism was not followed, it would be a bigger problem. At least after the incident, periodic checks should be done as per the mechanism so as to take up remedial measures, if required,” he observed.

He also sought a list of all other structures which are facing similar risk and a plan of action to prevent such incidents anywhere in Simhachalam devasthanam. He said information sought by him should be given by August 17.

