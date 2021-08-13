STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government striving to eradicate poverty: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said that the government has set up Village/Ward Secretariats to deliver the government schemes at the doorstep of beneficiaries.

Published: 13th August 2021 09:35 AM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das has asserted that the State government is striving to eradicate poverty and remove inequalities in society by giving priority to education, health, agriculture and allied sectors.

The Chief Secretary was participating in the inaugural session of the two-day workshop on Sustainable Development Goals India Index 2020-21 and Multidimensional Poverty Index organised by the Niti Aayog at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday.

He said that the AP government has taken up administrative reforms by setting up Village/Ward Secretariats to deliver the government schemes at the doorstep of beneficiaries.

The government is delivering ration to all the poor at their doorstep, the Chief Secretary said.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das Poverty alleviation Poverty eradication Andhra Pradesh village secretariats Sustainable Development Goals India Index Multidimensional Poverty Index NITI Aayog
