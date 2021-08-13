Government striving to eradicate poverty: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das has asserted that the State government is striving to eradicate poverty and remove inequalities in society by giving priority to education, health, agriculture and allied sectors.

The Chief Secretary was participating in the inaugural session of the two-day workshop on Sustainable Development Goals India Index 2020-21 and Multidimensional Poverty Index organised by the Niti Aayog at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday.

He said that the AP government has taken up administrative reforms by setting up Village/Ward Secretariats to deliver the government schemes at the doorstep of beneficiaries.

The government is delivering ration to all the poor at their doorstep, the Chief Secretary said.