STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC reserves order on petition filed by former AG in Amaravati land scam

Srinivas had earlier filed a petition in the High Court seeking stay on any action including his arrest after the State government sought a CBI inquiry into the Amaravati land scam in March last year.

Published: 13th August 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday reserved its order on the petition filed by former advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas challenging the case registered against him and a few others in the alleged Amaravati land scam.

Reserving the order after the arguments concluded, Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy asked the government to file counters in some petitions, for which counters were not filed. At the same time, he directed Dammalapati and lawyers of other petitioners to submit details of land transactions in writing. Srinivas had filed a petition in the High Court seeking stay on any action including his arrest after the State government sought a CBI inquiry into the Amaravati land scam in March last year.

However, with the ACB registering a case against him even as his petition was pending in the court, he filed a supplementary petition in the form house motion. In the petition, he sought a media gag order in the case proceedings. The then Chief Justice JK Maheshwari stayed the inquiry and investigation in the ACB case against Dammalapati and directed the ACB not to take any action against the accused till further orders. He also issued media gag orders as demanded by the former AG.

The State government moved the Supreme Court challenging the gag order last July. Later, the State government withdrew its petition and informed the Supreme Court that they would argue for vacating the stay in the case in the High Court. Allowing it, the Supreme Court directed the High Court to dispose of the case in four weeks. Senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra argued that the ACB case was filed against his client, Dammalapati, as part of political harassment.

He contended that there were ulterior motives behind filing a case against Dammalapati. Case investigation officer TVV Pratap Kumar on behalf of ACB has filed a counter, as directed by the court. He had argued that there were no ulterior motives behind the FIR against Dammalapati and it was filed only after conducting preliminary investigation.

Posani Venkateswarlu, counsel for other petitioners, argued that owners of lands had sold their lands voluntarily, which negates scope for cheating. Advocate General S Sriram on behalf of the government objected to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy being made a respondent.

‘Did official duty’

Counsel for IPS officer K Raghurami Reddy objected his client made as a respondent as an individual and argued that he had only discharged his duty as an officer and as part of it asked the IT department to
provide details of the petitioners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Amaravati Land scam Andhra Pradesh former AG Dammalapati Srinivas YS Jagan CBI ACB
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp