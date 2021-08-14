Andhra child welfare body invites applications from children for annual bravery awards 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Women and Children Department has invited applications from boys and girls for the annual bravery awards-2021 presented by the Indian Council for Child Welfare. Interested and eligible children can register themselves for the award at www.iccw.co.in on or before October 15.

In a press release issued here on Friday, district manager K Umarani said, selected boys and girls will be presented the awards at the national level. Children between six and 18 years of age who have excelled in arts, games, literature, social service and brave adventures between July 2020 and September 30, 2021, can apply.

The children will be presented with various awards in different categories, Umarani said. A copy of their nomination must be submitted to the State Council for Child Welfare upon registration. Emails should be sent to apsccwhyd@gmail.com, the district manager added.