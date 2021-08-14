STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh logs 1,746 new Covid cases, 20 fatalities

Only 5 districts see growth of fewer than 100 cases each; recoveries improve to 19.58 lakhs.

Published: 14th August 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai

Among the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, East Godavari district continued to top the list with 304 new cases. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Active coronavirus increased by 349 in the last two days in Andhra Pradesh as fresh cases of infection have been outnumbering recoveries. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, 1,746 out of the 73,341 samples tested returned positive, taking the State’s tally to 19,90,656. 

According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Covid19) on Friday evening,  a total of 2,55,26,861 samples were tested so far. Among the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, East Godavari district continued to top the list with 304 new cases, followed by West Godavari with 261, Nellore with 236 and Chittoor with 203. 

Out of the 13 districts, only five reported less than 100 cases each and the lowest were reported from Kurnool and Vizianagaram, 20 each. The number of recoveries, which were higher than the new cases till a couple of days ago, has once again fallen down. In the 24 hours, 1,648 Covid patients recovered, taking the cumulative figure to 19,58,275.  

The fatalities also saw an increase as 20 people died on Friday.  Chittoor and Visakhapatnam reported four fresh fatalities, Nellore three, East Godavari, Krishna and Srikakulam two each, Anantapur, Guntur and West Godavari one each in a day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Covid 19 Andhra Pradesh Covid death fatalities Andhra Pradesh Covid 19 vaccine East West Godavari Covid
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp