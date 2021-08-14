Andhra Pradesh logs 1,746 new Covid cases, 20 fatalities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Active coronavirus increased by 349 in the last two days in Andhra Pradesh as fresh cases of infection have been outnumbering recoveries. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, 1,746 out of the 73,341 samples tested returned positive, taking the State’s tally to 19,90,656.

According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Covid19) on Friday evening, a total of 2,55,26,861 samples were tested so far. Among the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, East Godavari district continued to top the list with 304 new cases, followed by West Godavari with 261, Nellore with 236 and Chittoor with 203.

Out of the 13 districts, only five reported less than 100 cases each and the lowest were reported from Kurnool and Vizianagaram, 20 each. The number of recoveries, which were higher than the new cases till a couple of days ago, has once again fallen down. In the 24 hours, 1,648 Covid patients recovered, taking the cumulative figure to 19,58,275.

The fatalities also saw an increase as 20 people died on Friday. Chittoor and Visakhapatnam reported four fresh fatalities, Nellore three, East Godavari, Krishna and Srikakulam two each, Anantapur, Guntur and West Godavari one each in a day.