Centre grants Rs 55 crore aid for Simhachalam temple development in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 55 crore for the development of Simhachalam temple under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD), Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said on Friday. A Central team led by Under Secretary SS Varma arrived here on Friday to review PRASAD scheme proposals.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with the Central team, the minister said they had sent proposals worth Rs 70 crore for the development of the temple as part of the temple tourism scheme and owing to the pandemic, there was a delay in approval.He said the plan to construct an underpass was shelved following suggestion of the Chinna Jear Swamy that it will be in violation of ‘Agama Sastra’. Hence, it has been decided to revive the steps route from Madhavadhara to Simhahachalam.

As part of the development of temple pushkarini for the convenience of devotees, a bathing ghat and changing rooms will be constructed. Lighting system will be strengthened and landscaping will be developed. He said that a yagna sala will be constructed on the premises of the temple. In view of heavy rush on special days such as Saturdays, Ekadasi and Chandanotsavam, a queue complex on the model of Tirumala with a capacity of 2,000 people will be constructed atop Simhachalam.

A hall with all amenities for devotees will be constructed at the foothill. A walking track will be laid around the Simhachalam hill for the convenience of people who undertake circumambulation (giri pradakshina) on the occasion of Giri Pournami every year. In this regard, a team of officials will visit the areas surrounding the hill. On Giri Pournami, thousands of people undertake a 32-km trek (pradakshina) which starts from ‘toli pavancha’ at Simhachalam and concludes after covering Adavivaram, Hanumanthawaka, Seetammadhara, Madhavadhara, NAD Kotha Road and Gopalapatnam.

Union Tourism Under Secretary SS Varma said they will complete the DPR for the development of Simhachalam temple after inspecting the proposed site at the temple. After reviewing the state government proposals, the first phase of works will be taken up following the nod from the tourism ministry. He said they will submit a report within 10 days. Earlier, the team led by Varma visited Simhachalam temple. They also interacted with the temple officials.