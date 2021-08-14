STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre grants Rs 55 crore aid for Simhachalam temple development in Andhra Pradesh

After reviewing state proposals, the first phase of works will be taken up following a nod from Union Tourism Ministry.

Published: 14th August 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

A walking track will be laid around the Simhachalam hill.

A walking track will be laid around the Simhachalam hill. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 55 crore for the development of Simhachalam temple under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD), Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said on Friday. A Central team led by Under Secretary SS Varma arrived here on Friday to review PRASAD scheme proposals.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with the Central team, the minister said they had sent proposals worth Rs 70 crore for the development of the temple as part of the temple tourism scheme and owing to the pandemic, there was a delay in approval.He said the plan to construct an underpass was shelved following suggestion of the Chinna Jear Swamy that it will be in violation of ‘Agama Sastra’. Hence, it has been decided to revive the steps route from Madhavadhara to Simhahachalam.  

As part of the development of temple pushkarini for the convenience of devotees, a bathing ghat and changing rooms will be constructed. Lighting system will be strengthened and landscaping will be developed. He said that a yagna sala will be constructed on the premises of the temple. In view of heavy rush on special days such as Saturdays, Ekadasi and Chandanotsavam, a queue complex on the model of Tirumala with a capacity of 2,000 people will be constructed atop Simhachalam.

A hall with all amenities for devotees will be constructed at the foothill. A walking track will be laid around the Simhachalam hill for the convenience of people who undertake circumambulation (giri pradakshina) on the occasion of Giri Pournami every year. In this regard, a team of officials will visit the areas surrounding the hill. On Giri Pournami, thousands of people undertake a 32-km trek (pradakshina) which starts from ‘toli pavancha’ at Simhachalam and concludes after covering Adavivaram, Hanumanthawaka, Seetammadhara, Madhavadhara, NAD Kotha Road and Gopalapatnam.

Union Tourism Under Secretary SS Varma said they will complete the DPR  for the development of Simhachalam temple after inspecting the proposed site at the temple. After reviewing the state government proposals, the first phase of works will be taken up following the nod from the tourism ministry. He said they will submit a report within 10 days. Earlier, the team led by Varma visited Simhachalam temple. They also interacted with the temple officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simhachalam temple Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive PRASAD Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao Union Tourism Under Secretary SS Varma
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp