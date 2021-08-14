STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure 100 per cent supply study kits: Andhra Education Minister 

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh warned the suppliers of negligence in the supply of educational kits and said that it will no longer be ignored.

Education minister Adimulapu Suresh reviewed the status of the kits with the suppliers and the officers.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has directed the officials concerned to ensure that all items are present in the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits and arrangements are made to transport them to the respective districts. In a video conference held on Friday, the Minister reviewed the status of the kits with the suppliers and the officers. Speaking on the occasion, Suresh warned the suppliers of negligence in the supply of educational kits and said that it will no longer be ignored. 

“Although several times the suppliers were cautioned during review meetings, a section of them continue to show lackadaisical approach in the supply of kits. Penalties will be imposed on those who fail to provide 100 per cent supply within the stated deadline. The dictionary provided in addition to this instalment should also be included in the kits and given to students expeditiously. Officials and suppliers should complete the target with a special focus on the ambitious programme implemented by the government,” Suresh added.

