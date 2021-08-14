STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake challans caused Rs 5.25 crore income loss: Andhra Pradesh exchequer

Irregularities have been found in 17 sub-registrar offices in eight districts across Andhra Pradesh during raids, and six sub-registrars have been suspended.

money

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a series of raids conducted across the State by Stamps and Registration officials, 17 sub-registrar offices in eight districts were identified where large scale irregularities took place. According to senior officials in the Stamps and Registration Department, some staff in the sub-registrar offices had swindled money by creating fake challans. Without paying the fee for property registration, fake challans were created and uploaded to the CFMS portal as paid. 

As a result, the State exchequer had incurred a presumptive loss of Rs 5.25 crore revenue. The officials had recovered about Rs 1 crore, and several staff, including six sub-registrars were suspended for indulging in corruption. The issue of fake challans came to light when a complaint was lodged in Kadapa police station in the first week of August about irregularities in the sub-registrar office.

Thereafter, an internal inquiry was taken up in the sub-registrar offices across the State.  On Thursday, two staff in Nandyal sub-registrar office of Kurnool district were suspended for committing irregularities to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh. On Friday, large scale irregularities in 10 sub-registrar offices came to light during official raids. In Mangalagiri sub-registrar office, irregularities to the tune of Rs 7.98 lakh were detected during the raids and three staff members were suspended. The amount was recovered from the trio. 

In Kurnool district, Deputy Inspector General of Stamps and Registration V Kiran Kumar warned the staff of stringent action if anyone was found indulging in corruption. In the Nandyal case, the sub-registrar and a junior assistant were suspended and a criminal case was registered against four document writers. Raids on sub-registrar offices are expected to continue for a few more days. 

According to sources, considering the involvement of document writers in the irregularities that are taking place in the sub-registrar offices, the department has proposed a licensing system for them. As per the proposal, licences will be issued to those who pass the examination conducted by the department. 

Criminal case registered against document writers

The sub-registrar and a junior assistant of Nandyal sub-registrar office were suspended after anomalies were detected during raids. A criminal case was registered against four document writers. DIG of Stamps and Registration V Kiran Kumar warned the staff of stern action if they indulge in corruption

