STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Focus on collaborations to better ryots’ income: CM Jagan

Officials were asked to video record the suggestions and solutions given to the farmers and upload them on digital platforms, as several will benefit. 

Published: 14th August 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with horticulture and sericulture officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with horticulture and sericulture officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, August 13, 2021. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, August 13, 2021, directed officials to figure out ways and means to enhance income levels of horticulture farmers. While reviewing the farming practice here on Friday, he instructed the officials to take help from national and international institutions to extend technological know-how to the farmers for better yield and income.

He emphasised research, knowledge-sharing and search for better varieties that are helpful for the food processing industry, which in turn would help the farmers get assured market. He asked the officials to ensure tomato and onion farmers are not distraught.

Further, the Chief Minister stressed cultivating coconut, banana, papaya, chilli, tomato, onion and sweet potato crops and focus on establishing food processing units in 25 parliamentary constituencies of the State. 

The officials said the State tops in coconut, papaya and tomato cultivation and productivity and stated that they have taken up banana cultivation in the tissue culture process. In regard to food processing units, the officials said construction works would begin from October.

The CM said more attention should be paid towards chilli processing, with the cooperation of international organisations. Similarly, he also directed the authorities to ensure better prices are paid to the coconut farmers.

In this regard, he directed vice-chancellor of the horticulture university to conduct continuous research on coconut cultivation with the help of reputed organisations, focussing on the problems encountered. Jagan also suggested setting up a grievance cell at RBKs to clear doubts of the farmers by agriculture assistants.

He directed the authorities to monitor the grievances received and how they were addressed, while inspecting the RBKs. He said agriculture students must work for at least one month at RBKs, as it will give them an understanding of their performance and programmes.

Further, the officials were asked to video record the suggestions and solutions given to the farmers and upload them on digital platforms, as several will benefit. 

NITI team presents SDG report to Jagan

A delegation of NITI Aayog led by its advisor Sanyukta Samaddar called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday and presented the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2020-21 report. The Chief Minister explained the reforms being undertaken by the State government for the integrated development of Andhra Pradesh, prioritising the development of various sectors. Members of the NITI Aayog appreciated the efforts of the government in achieving sustainable and integrated development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh farmers Andhra Pradesh horticulture cultivation
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp