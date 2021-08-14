‘Focus on collaborations to better ryots’ income: CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, August 13, 2021, directed officials to figure out ways and means to enhance income levels of horticulture farmers. While reviewing the farming practice here on Friday, he instructed the officials to take help from national and international institutions to extend technological know-how to the farmers for better yield and income.

He emphasised research, knowledge-sharing and search for better varieties that are helpful for the food processing industry, which in turn would help the farmers get assured market. He asked the officials to ensure tomato and onion farmers are not distraught.

Further, the Chief Minister stressed cultivating coconut, banana, papaya, chilli, tomato, onion and sweet potato crops and focus on establishing food processing units in 25 parliamentary constituencies of the State.

The officials said the State tops in coconut, papaya and tomato cultivation and productivity and stated that they have taken up banana cultivation in the tissue culture process. In regard to food processing units, the officials said construction works would begin from October.

The CM said more attention should be paid towards chilli processing, with the cooperation of international organisations. Similarly, he also directed the authorities to ensure better prices are paid to the coconut farmers.

In this regard, he directed vice-chancellor of the horticulture university to conduct continuous research on coconut cultivation with the help of reputed organisations, focussing on the problems encountered. Jagan also suggested setting up a grievance cell at RBKs to clear doubts of the farmers by agriculture assistants.

He directed the authorities to monitor the grievances received and how they were addressed, while inspecting the RBKs. He said agriculture students must work for at least one month at RBKs, as it will give them an understanding of their performance and programmes.

Further, the officials were asked to video record the suggestions and solutions given to the farmers and upload them on digital platforms, as several will benefit.

NITI team presents SDG report to Jagan

A delegation of NITI Aayog led by its advisor Sanyukta Samaddar called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday and presented the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2020-21 report. The Chief Minister explained the reforms being undertaken by the State government for the integrated development of Andhra Pradesh, prioritising the development of various sectors. Members of the NITI Aayog appreciated the efforts of the government in achieving sustainable and integrated development.