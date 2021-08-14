STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Murdered Andhra minister's daughter sees threat to life, seeks police protection

Dr Sunita, daughter of slain former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, requested police protection as she feared a YSRC party associate was scouting her house recently.

Published: 14th August 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019.

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Stating that there is a life threat to her and her family members, Dr Sunita, daughter of slain former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy,  sought security for her and her family. To this effect, she wrote a letter to Kadapa district SP KKN Anburajan on Friday. 

In her complaint, she explained that a person identified as Manikanta had done recce near her house on August 10. He is a close aide of YSRC leader Devireddy Sivashankar Reddy, who she suspects was behind the murder of her father.

In the letter, which she personally handed over to the SP, Sunita said they have identified the accused with help of CC camera footage. Handing over the pen drive consisting of the video footage of the CC camera, she urged the SP to provide police protection to her and her family members.

Responding to the request of Sunita, Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan directed the police to set up a permanent picket at the residence of Sunita and instructed a DSP rank officer to conduct a probe into her complaints. In the past couple of weeks, the CBI has questioned several suspects in the case and had even conducted searches in their residences. One of the suspects, Sunil Yadhav, was taken into custody. 

A couple of days ago, YSR Abhishek Reddy was questioned, while on Thursday, another close relative Surendranath Reddy was questioned. On Friday, Devireddy Shankar Reddy was questioned along with T Raghunath Reddy. The latter is a coordinator at the Chief Minister’s residence in Pulivendula.  The wife and mother of Sunil Yadav were questioned. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Vivekananda Reddy Dr Sunita YSRC leader Devireddy Sivashankar Reddy Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan YS Vivekananda Reddy murder
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp