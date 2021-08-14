Murdered Andhra minister's daughter sees threat to life, seeks police protection

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Stating that there is a life threat to her and her family members, Dr Sunita, daughter of slain former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, sought security for her and her family. To this effect, she wrote a letter to Kadapa district SP KKN Anburajan on Friday.

In her complaint, she explained that a person identified as Manikanta had done recce near her house on August 10. He is a close aide of YSRC leader Devireddy Sivashankar Reddy, who she suspects was behind the murder of her father.

In the letter, which she personally handed over to the SP, Sunita said they have identified the accused with help of CC camera footage. Handing over the pen drive consisting of the video footage of the CC camera, she urged the SP to provide police protection to her and her family members.

Responding to the request of Sunita, Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan directed the police to set up a permanent picket at the residence of Sunita and instructed a DSP rank officer to conduct a probe into her complaints. In the past couple of weeks, the CBI has questioned several suspects in the case and had even conducted searches in their residences. One of the suspects, Sunil Yadhav, was taken into custody.

A couple of days ago, YSR Abhishek Reddy was questioned, while on Thursday, another close relative Surendranath Reddy was questioned. On Friday, Devireddy Shankar Reddy was questioned along with T Raghunath Reddy. The latter is a coordinator at the Chief Minister’s residence in Pulivendula. The wife and mother of Sunil Yadav were questioned.