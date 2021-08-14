Trucks seeking to transport sand stuck in Krishna river after flash floods, 300 people rescued

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following flash floods in the Munneru river under Kanchikacherla police station limits in Krishna district in the early hours of Saturday, around 130 trucks and four tractors, ready to transport sand from the Krishna river, are stuck in the waters. The ramp leading to the quarry and the temporary road laid at the place were washed away in the floods.

On being alerted by the truckers about the flash floods and their situation, Nandigama circle police and disaster response force swung into action and rescued more than 300 people using boats and ropes and gave first aid treatment to those who suffered minor injuries.

According to police, they received information at around 8 am that some truck drivers were stuck in the water following the flash floods and that the connecting road between Chevitikallu sand ramp and Munneru river was washed away.

Meanwhile, truck drivers, who were rescued, are concerned that their trucks stuck in the river might get washed away causing them unrecoverable losses. They were also angry at officials, particularly the tahsildar, for not alerting them of the possible flash floods and demanded compensation for their losses.

"It's purely due to the negligence of officials who failed to alert us when they were aware of the floodwater released from above. Had they alerted us, we would not have ventured into the river to collect sand,” Raja, a lorry driver, told The New Indian Express.