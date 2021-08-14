STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukku panel may stage dharna against Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee chairman D Adinarayana said the government should know the ground reality that it cannot sell the plant without the consent of the workers and people.

Published: 14th August 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee chairman D Adinarayana said the committee will step up the agitation against the privatisation of the steel plant. Speaking to TNIE, Adinarayana said the government should know the ground reality that it cannot sell the plant without the consent of the workers and people. He said the committee will meet on Saturday to decide the future course of action.

However, president of the recognised union of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and convener of the committee J Ayodhyaram said they want to continue their dharna at the administrative block of the plant as per the decision taken by the general body meeting of the committee. Ayodhya Ram said they were appealing to bidders not to destroy the steel plant which is the temple of Andhra Pradesh. He said they want to send a message that if at all any bidder wants to file a tender, they will not allow them to step out of the airport.

Earlier in the day, porata committee leaders said they chalked out plan as per the suggestions given by various political parties to intensify the agitation with the support of the State government. They requested every one to be a part of the agitation. Committee leaders Mantri Rajasekhar, Gandham Venkata Rao, Simhachalam, Ramakrishna, Mastanappa, Ganapati Reddy and others were present. Representatives of contract workers’ unions also attended the meeting.

