Guntur girl stabbed to death in broad daylight by unidentified man, probe on

GUNTUR: A 20-year-old girl was stabbed to death in broad daylight in the city on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Nalla Ramyasri of Paramayakunta in Old Guntur and a third year BTech student of St Mary’s Engineering College at Chebrolu.

Expressing shock and dismay over the brutal murder of a girl student, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed police to expedite the case investigation under Disha initiative and bring the culprit to book. He announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the girl’s family.

Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang said the accused in the murder of Ramyasri was arrested based on the footage of CCTV cameras and information provided by locals. “Guntur urban police are questioning the accused to ascertain the reason for the girl’s murder. They have been instructed to complete the case investigation at the earliest,” he said.

The DGP urged people not to politicise the incident. “Perpetrators of crime against women will be sternly punished,” he asserted. The police revealed the name of the accused as P Sasi Krishna (22). According to the police, Ramyasri went to a tiffin centre near her house around 10:15 am. An unidentified youth came to the place on a bike and asked her to come with him, but she refused.

A heated argument ensued and a tussle took place between them. All of a sudden, the youth stabbed Ramyasri in the stomach and neck six times with a knife. After stabbing her, the youth fled the scene. Some local people who identified Ramyasri, informed the matter to her elder sister, who rushed to the spot and took the victim to hospital, where she was declared brought dead by doctors.

Guntur Urban SP Arif Hafeez inspected the scene of crime and visited the hospital. Ramyasri’s father, who is a farmer and lives in Chilumuru village, rushed to the hospital on being informed of her murder. He broke down on seeing his daughter lifeless.

Speaking to the media, he said his daughter had never told him about any kind of harassment or issues in college or at home. The police who seized her mobile, are trying to unlock it. It is yet to be known if she had downloaded Disha App.

“Once we go through her call data, we may get some clues,” said East DSP Seetharamaiah. Four special teams were formed to nab the accused. He was reportedly nabbed on the way to Narasaraopet. It is suspected that the accused and the victim might have met on Instagram a few months ago.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma visited the hospital and consoled the bereaved family. Describing the incident as unfortunate, the Home Minister promised justice to Ramyasri’s family. Padma said Ramyasri’s murder was very painful and the accused would be severely punished.

