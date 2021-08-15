STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Works at RLIS more than required for DPR, finds KRMB

The National Green Tribunal will examine the report submitted by the KRMB on Monday.

Published: 15th August 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river.

Krishna river. (File photo| EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The three-member Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) team, which inspected the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) on August 11, has concluded that works undertaken at the project site “are in excess than what are required for the preparation of detailed project report (DPR).” The National Green Tribunal will examine the report submitted by the KRMB on Monday as it is scheduled to complete pleadings in the contempt petition filed by original petitioner Gavinolla Srinivas, against the project, and the Telangana government, alleging violation of previous order by the NGT.

The report has been submitted a day after Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar raised apprehension over the “impartiality” of the committee’s observations as AP officials accompanied the team members during the inspection. According to the 12-page report, submitted to the Southern Zone Bench, the team, comprising KRMB member-secretary DM Raipure, member LB Muanthang and CWC official Darpan Talwar, said no activity was going on at the project site on the day of inspection.

We are ready to defend our actions, says official

Along with photographs, the team told the tribunal that the works undertaken component-wise, including those of approach channel excavation (which is submerged), excavation of fore bay, pump house pit, 10 tunnels for the erection of delivery pipeline, and delivery cistern. It added that two batching plants were also erected.

“The team is of the view that the works undertaken at the site are in excess than what are, in general, required for the purpose of preparation of DPR as per Ministry of Water Resources’ guidelines for the preparation of DPR of irrigation and multipurpose projects (2010),” it said in its conclusion. 
Andhra Pradesh officials, however, said that they were ready to defend the observations made by the KRMB team. For the record, the State has been maintaining that it has not taken up any works beyond those required for the investigation and DPR preparation and also filed an affidavit detailing the same. The officials said that works beyond preparatory works would mean concreting, which will be taken up only after getting necessary clearances. “Unless excavation is done, we would not be able to precisely design the foundation and other related works. We have seen the report and we are ready to defend our actions,” a senior official from the water resources department told TNIE.

It may be recalled that in its order dated August 9, the NGT had not granted the three weeks time sought by the KRMB to submit the report, noting, “the only question that has to be considered is as to whether there was any excess work than required for the preparation of DPR by the State of AP and whether they are doing any preparatory work for the execution of the proposed project against the directions issued by this tribunal.” The KRMB sought time as it wanted a new member nominated by the Ministry of Jal Shakti after AP had objected to the presence of a CWC official hailing from Telangana in the team. Subsequently, the KRMB team visited the project on August 11 and concluded that the works were in excess than what are required for the preparation of DPR.

Excess works undertaken 
The team is of the view that the works undertaken at the site are in excess than what are, in general, required for the purpose of preparation of DPR as per the guidelines of the ministry

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme Krishna River Management Board
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp